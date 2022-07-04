      Weather Alert

Man Dead In Oildale Robbery

An attempted robbery has left a man dead in Oildale.

First responders rolled out to Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street at around 4:50 p.m. Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials say a suspect opened fire after entering the store during the attempted robbery.

A man described to be in his mid-30s was struck by gunfire at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was described as an adult male seen driving away possibly in a green sedan.

No one else was injured.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi
