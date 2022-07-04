Man Dead In Oildale Robbery
An attempted robbery has left a man dead in Oildale.
First responders rolled out to Gravity Tobacco on Roberts Lane near Locust Street at around 4:50 p.m. Sunday.
Sheriff’s officials say a suspect opened fire after entering the store during the attempted robbery.
A man described to be in his mid-30s was struck by gunfire at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect was described as an adult male seen driving away possibly in a green sedan.
No one else was injured.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi