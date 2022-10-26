Man Convicted of Murder for Union Avenue Shooting

Courtesy KGET.com

A man charged in a fatal shooting on Union Avenue has been found guilty of murder.

A jury on Tuesday convicted John Glenn Hardison, 49, of first-degree murder, possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon, drug possession while armed with a loaded gun and possession of cocaine base for sale.

Police identified Hardison as a suspect after the April 10, 2020, shooting that killed 44-year-old Brian Donte Dickerson at the La Mirage Motel.

Hardison was arrested five days later.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi