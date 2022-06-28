Man Boasts Formula To Win Lottery
Some people say watching too much of it can rot your brain. But at least one man says it could also make you a lot wealthier.
A South Carolina man was watching television when he said he learned something that changed his life. He saw a strategy for winning the lottery. H said he tried it, and won 100 thousand dollars. He was watching the program called…”The Lottery Changed My Life” on The Learning Channel. The technique called for spending $25 buying lottery tickets ever week for three months.
On the first week he won $500, and by week 7 he won $100 thousand dollars.
He said he is going to continue playing the lottery, and his first purchase was a new car.
-Tony Lee