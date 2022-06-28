      Weather Alert

Man Boasts Formula To Win Lottery

Some people say watching too much of it can rot your brain. But at least one man says it could also make you a lot wealthier.

A South Carolina man was watching television when he said he learned something that changed his life. He saw a strategy for winning the lottery. H said he tried it, and won 100 thousand dollars. He was watching the program called…”The Lottery Changed My Life” on The Learning Channel. The technique called for spending $25 buying lottery tickets ever week for three months.

On the first week he won $500, and by week 7 he won $100 thousand dollars.

He said he is going to continue playing the lottery, and his first purchase was a new car.

-Tony Lee

