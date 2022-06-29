Man Arrested After Climbing Onto Roof Of Bakersfield Rite Aid
Rite Aid, South H Street
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he climbed onto the roof of a Rite Aid store in south Bakersfield.
Ramon Garcia, 29, was arrested at around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of trespassing, being under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest.
Deputies rolled out to the Rite Aid about an hour earlier after learning that Garcia was allegedly throwing stuff from the roof of the store at 1425 South H Street.
It took negotiators an hour to get Garcia down from the roof and into custody.
No injuries were reported.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi