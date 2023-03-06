KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Man Accused Of Trying To Open Jet’s Door, Attacking Crew

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts man tried to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Boston and then tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Monday that 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres was tackled and restrained with the help of passengers.

He was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on Sunday once the United Airlines flight landed.

The man was charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon.

He was detained at an initial federal court appearance Monday.

An email seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

