Make It Stop! Gas Prices Hit Another Record High
For the 11th consecutive day, gas prices hit a record high.
The American Automobile Association reports the average price of a gallon of regular gas reached an all-time high of $4.59 nationwide on Friday after increasing by 1 cent overnight.
According to AAA, gas has increased 16 cents in the last week, 48 cents in the last month and $1.55 in the last year.
The streak of records topped the nation’s previous record of $4.33 set on March 11.
AAA reports there is normally a lull in gas prices between spring break and Memorial Day, but the U.S. is not seeing that this year.
Increases are because of the high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, which is driving up prices for consumers, according to AAA.
-Jeff Lemucchi