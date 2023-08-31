Lost Cellphone Leads To Shooter’s Arrest

Three arrests have been made in connection with the shooting of a Dallas police officer – after one of the suspects left his cell phone at the scene, authorities say.

After Officer Nathaniel Chapman was shot and carjacked earlier this month, investigators found a phone at the scene, an arrest warrant reveals. Inside the phone, detectives found a Louisiana instructional permit for 19-year-old Redricous Lewis, according to the Dallas P.D. In checking Lewis’ Instagram account, investigators saw a photo of him wearing the same jacket one of the suspects was wearing, the arrest warrant reveals.

The information was passed along to police in Louisiana, who ended up arresting Lewis, 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook, according to the Dallas P.D. There’s no word on whether they’re being extradited to Texas.