KNZR 97.7 FM KNZR FM 97.7 Logo

Lost Cellphone Leads To Shooter’s Arrest

Share
Lost Cellphone Leads To Shooter’s Arrest
Courtesy Of Getty Images

Three arrests have been made in connection with the shooting of a Dallas police officer – after one of the suspects left his cell phone at the scene, authorities say.

After Officer Nathaniel Chapman was shot and carjacked earlier this month, investigators found a phone at the scene, an arrest warrant reveals. Inside the phone, detectives found a Louisiana instructional permit for 19-year-old Redricous Lewis, according to the Dallas P.D. In checking Lewis’ Instagram account, investigators saw a photo of him wearing the same jacket one of the suspects was wearing, the arrest warrant reveals.

The information was passed along to police in Louisiana, who ended up arresting Lewis, 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook, according to the Dallas P.D. There’s no word on whether they’re being extradited to Texas.

Trending

1

More Found Dead In Maui As Storm Slices Through California
2

Disappointed By New Car Prices? Here's A Deal!
3

Record Fine Issued To American Airlines
4

More gun deaths among American Children
5

A.I. Voices Alexa and Siri Giving Bad Advice