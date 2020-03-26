Los Hermanos Mexican Restaurants
Open Regular Business Hours for pick up or delivery (3rd party). Party platters available to feed the families, check the website for specials.
Contact Info:
Locations:
10050 Rosedale Hwy
Bakersfield CA 93312
Tel: (661) 588-7100
______________
3501 Union Ave.
Bakersfield CA 93305
Tel: (661) 328-1678
Hours:
Monday-Friday 10am-9:30pm
Saturday: 9:00am-9:30pm
Sunday: 9:00am-9:00pm
Special Instructions: To-Go Orders available. Plus delivery via Door Dash and Restaurant Runner.
Special Services: Beer & Wine available with food purchase.
Web Links: www.loshermanosmexfood.com/
Last Updated: 3/26/20