Looking for a job???? The City of Bakersfield will host a job fair later this month…..

The City of Bakersfield will host a job fair on Friday, Aug. 26th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bakersfield Community House at Mill Creek Park at 2020 R Street….Job seekers can speak to representatives FROM THE City Attorney’s Office, City Clerk’s Office, City Manager’s Office, , Fire Dept , Police Dept , Public Works, and many more……Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes for the temporary and full-time positions.