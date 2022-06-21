Longtime Bakersfield City Councilman Dies
Courtesy Bakersfield Californian
Harold Hansen died June 12th at Mercy Southwest Hospital.
Hansen was elected to the Bakersfield city council in 2000 and served the constituents of southwest Bakersfield until he lost the seat in 2016. Hansen was the second-longest serving councilmember after Jacquie Sullivan.
He was a banker, a Rotarian, a longtime blood donor, and over the years he earned the respect and admiration of his fellow council members.
A memorial service will be held Thursday morning at 9:30 at St. Phillip The Apostle Church on Stockdale Highway.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that monetary donations be given to Garces Memorial High School or a blood donation made at Houchin Memorial Blood Bank.
Harold Hansen was 85.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 21 07:28