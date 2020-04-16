Local downtown gas station offering free gas for nurses, doctors!
A local gas station owner says he wants to do his part in the face of the ongoing pandemic to give back to those on the front lines fighting COVID-19.
So, Tuesday and Thursday, Rami Patik, owner of the Ramco Express at 2222 F Street in Downtown Bakersfield, will be offering nurses and doctors free gas.
Patik says he’s offering up to $25 in free gas to nurses and doctors who show their credentials at the pumps.
