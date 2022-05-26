Local Cemetery Remembers Veterans
American flags on veterans' graves.
For nearly 50 years, Greenlawn Cemetery has honored Kern County veterans who have passed on by making sure they are remembered, and this Memorial Day is no different… At 10 O’clock on Monday, May 30th, Greenlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery will host the largest Memorial Day event in Bakersfield at their southwest facility on Panama Lane.
The highlight for this year they will be “Operation Headstone” where more than 50 graves with no marker will finally receive one.
There will also be refreshments, military honors, patriotic music and public officials from all levels of government, and of course, the public is invited.
-Tony Lee