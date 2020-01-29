Lev Parnas tells senators “Call me” as witness in impeachment trial
“Call me,” Parnas said as he arrived on Capitol Hill.
Parnas said he came to Washington to make the case for witnesses in the impeachment trial and urged Republicans to vote in favor of allowing more evidence rather than ending the trial on Friday.
And just Saturday, Parnas’ attorney, Joseph Bondy, provided reporters a video of an April 2018 meeting in which Trump told associates he wanted then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired.
“I’m running on adrenaline,” Parnas said. “So far God’s been great. The truth has come out. I think the next step is to call John Bolton, call me. The rest will come out.”
But Parnas is expected to be locked out of the Senate chamber altogether because the GPS monitoring device on his ankle violates the no-electronics rule in the Senate.
Schumer said he gave Parnas tickets just like he would his constituents.
“His lawyer called us up and asked for tickets, like many New York constituents, and we said you can get tickets — we give them out to New Yorkers who’ve asked,” Schumer said. “I’m not sure if Parnas would be allowed in because of the electronics around his ankle.”