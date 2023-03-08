KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Legendary College Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim Retires After 47 Years At Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is retiring after 47 years of leading the university’s basketball program, the team announced Wednesday after a loss knocked them out of the ACC Conference Tournament.

The Hall of Fame coach who transformed Syracuse into a basketball power, won a national title in 2003 and kept a pained, irascible visage from the bench during almost a half century as coach at his alma mater will be replaced by longtime assistant Adrian Autry, the school said in a statement.

