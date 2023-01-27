KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

LeBron, Giannis Chosen As Captains For NBA All-Star Game

NEW YORK (AP) – LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record.

And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book.

James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history.

James was the leading overall vote-getter and will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City.

Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.

 

