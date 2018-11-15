Latinos show record gains in Congress, though numbers are still low

Although the new Congress will have a record number of Latino members, their numbers will fall far short of matching the share of the U.S. population that is Hispanic.
But the nation’s 57.5 million Hispanics are about 17.8 percent of the U.S. population. If the share of Latinos in the 435-member House matched the share in the population, about 77 House members would be Hispanic. In the 100-member Senate, there would be about 18 Latino senators.
Heading into the midterms, 27 of the Latinos in Congress were Democrats and seven were Republican. Democrats had a net gain of five Latinos while Republicans had a net loss of two, totaling 32 Latino Democrats and five Republicans in the House in 2019.
