Landmark Name Changed At Yellowstone
National Park Officials have removed the name of a man known to have persecuted native Americans and replace it with a name honoring American Indians.
In Yellowstone National Park, Gustavus Doane’s name was stripped from one of the largest mountain peaks in the park after officials read more about Doane’s life, and discovered writings he left bragging about attacks he led on local Indian tribes, including the infamous Marias Massacre.
The 10, 551 foot high mountain is now known as ‘First People’s Mountain’, and park officials say other monuments may also be re-named if they are found to be honoring a person who has actually led a dishonorable past in history.
– Tony Lee