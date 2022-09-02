Labor Day weekend brings scorching hot weather to Bakersfield and Kern County…

AN excessive heat watch is in effect in The Bakersfield area …..

Over the labor day weekend Temperatures of 105 or higher are expected in the Bakersfield area and parts of the Kern River Valley, . Highs in the upper 90s in Tehachapi, and nearing 111 in the high desert town of Ridgecrest.

As a result of the high heat in the forecast most cooling centers in Kern County will be open this weekend….

The power grid operator is calling on Californians to conserve energy over the LABOR DAY WEEKEND…..

Air quality will be poor. Stay inside if possible. Keep an eye on your pets. Drink water. HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND!!!