La Mina Cantina

Open Regular Business Hours. Pick Up/Delivery/Outdoor Market.  Margaritas & Micheladas to go with food purchase.

Contact Info: 

Locations:

8020 District Blvd. (at Gosford)

Bakersfield, CA 93313

Tel: (661) 831-2777

————————–

4001 Auburn St.

Bakersfield, CA 93306

Tel: (661) 872-9314

Hours:

Monday-Friday 12Noon-6pm

Saturday-Sunday 10am-6:30pm

Special Instructions: Call Ahead

Special Services: Outdoor Market, Fresh produce, You can pick up uncooked rice and beans and Cook meals served cold.

Web Links: www.facebook.com/LaMinaCantina/

Last Updated: 4/6/20

