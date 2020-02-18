      Weather Alert

KNZR welcomes President Donald J. Trump to Bakersfield

EL PASO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum on February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Trump continues his campaign for a wall to be built along the border as the Democrats in Congress are asking for other border security measures. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders Was In Town Over The Weekend. Alpha Media Was There – KNZR

Sports News