KNZR Plans For Hillary As Hormel Ships Spam To Maui

As donations flow into Maui’s fire victims from individuals and corporations, Kern County and San Bernardino Counties begin preparing for high winds and heavy rains from Hurricane Hillary, possibly due to hit the California Coast over the weekend or on Monday.

KNZR has put staff and plans in place to be on the air broadcasting information about the storm and its effects locally, should the hurricane cause problems here with flooring or wind.

The parent company of SPAM, a beloved product in Hawaii, is helping out in Maui. Hormel Foods is sending more than 264,000 cans of the meat product to impacted areas, with product and cash donations from the company valuing more than $1,000,000.

The popularity of SPAM in Hawaii dates to World War II when the canned meat was served to soldiers stationed in the area.

-Tony Lee