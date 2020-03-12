KNZR is looking for pictures of your TRACTORS!
Combine
KNZR is looking for pictures of your TRACTORS! We’d love to post them and celebrate Agriculture like it should be. So, we’re starting with your photos of TRACTORS, any TRACTORS. To make it easy, simply email tractor photos to: kent.hopper@alphamediausa.com (look at it carefully please)
(Of course, by sending them, you give us permission to post them on social media and our website)
By The Way, It Could Make You A Winner, As Well! (more details soon. Please include your name & phone number)