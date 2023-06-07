KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Kilauea, One Of The World’s Most Active Volcanoes, Begins Erupting After 3-Month Pause

FILE - Molten rock flows from Mauna Loa on March 28, 1984, near Hilo, Hawaii. Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island to prepare for the possibility that the world's largest active volcano may erupt given a recent spike in earthquakes at the summit of Mauna Loa. Scientists don't expect the volcano to erupt imminently, but officials are reminding people lava could reach some homes in just a few hours when it does. (AP Photo/Ken Love, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has begun erupting again.

U.S. Geological Survey officials say a glow was detected in webcam images from the summit caldera early Wednesday morning.

The images show fissures at the base of the crater generating lava flows on the crater floor’s surface.

Before issuing the eruption notice, the observatory said increased earthquake activity and changes in the patterns of ground deformation at the summit started Tuesday night, indicating the movement of magma in the subsurface.

All activity is within a closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

