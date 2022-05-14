Kern’s Latest Covid-19 Numbers
The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths and 476 cases Tuesday.
The latest numbers bring the county’s totals to 244,681 total resident cases of COVID-19 and 2,427 deaths. 240,663 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Health officials update case numbers weekly on the Covid-19 dashboard on the department’s website, kernpublichealth.com.
On the site, you can also find information about local vaccination locations and other vital resources concerning coronavirus.
If you have questions about Covid-19, you can call KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-Jeff Lemucchi