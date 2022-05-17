Kern’s Covid Update: 1 Million U.S. Deaths
Microscopic image of Covid-19 Cells
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
The U.S. is believed to be the first nation to reach 1 million COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Globally, the virus is considered the cause of over 6 million deaths.
Here in Kern County, Public Health officials report 2,427 deaths as of May 13. The numbers are updated weekly.
244,681 Kern County residents have been infected with the virus and 240,663 have recovered from COVID-19.
See the latest numbers and get more information about COVID-19 and related resources at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
-Jeff Lemucchi