Kern Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Murder Suspect

Kern County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.
Online arrest records indicate Michael Castillo, 35, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Francisco Xavier Rodriguez Jr., 30.
Rodriguez was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 2:40 a.m. May 16 near the railroad tracks at North Chester Avenue and Norris Road.
Deputies located Castillo in the 2300 block of North Inyo Street. He initially led them on a brief foot chase before he was captured and taken into custody.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 28 08:27