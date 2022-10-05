Kern Farm Bureau to Hold Annual Dinner

The Kern County Farm Bureau will hold its 11th Annual “Bounty of Kern County” Farm to Fork Dinner on Saturday, October 8 th at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

The Bounty of Kern County Dinner is one of the Farm Bureau’s signature events and represents its largest fundraiser of the year. This year’s program will include live music, silent auction, a farm to fork dinner menu showcasing locally grown ingredients, and an exclusive after-party.

The annual dinner was established to celebrate a bountiful harvest and give thanks to all working in the agriculture industry and industry supporters for their contributions to the local economy and to the nation’s supply of food and fiber. This year’s event proceeds will benefit the Kern County Farm Bureau Foundation the Farm Bureau’s newest project, and its efforts to advocate, protect, and promote the local agriculture industry, as well as educate the public about issues related to agriculture and where our food comes from.

“The Bounty of Kern County Dinner is a way for the community to get together to show appreciation and support for local agriculture, while sampling some of the finest ingredients that some of our area farmers have to offer, among friends and in a fun environment,” said Farm Bureau 1 st Vice-President Jenny Holtermann, and Bounty Committee Co-Chair.

“We are grateful to the community for supporting local agriculture, especially in light of all of the challenges we face,” said Romeo Agbalog, Kern County Farm Bureau Executive Director. “The Bounty dinner is an excellent opportunity to come together to say, ‘thanks’ and renew our shared commitment to seeing a thriving industry that contributes so much to our community and beyond,” Agbalog said.

Kern County Farm Bureau is a member-driven organization focused on advocacy, education, and promotion of the local area agriculture industry. The Bureau is over 100 years old.

