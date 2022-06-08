Kern County’s Primary Election
The votes have been tallied in the June 7, 2022 statewide primary election.
California utilizes a top-two primary system.
The Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act, which took effect January 1, 2011, created “voter-nominated” offices. The Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act does not apply to candidates running for U.S. President, county central committees, or local offices.
All candidates for voter-nominated offices are listed on one ballot and only the top two vote-getters in the primary election – regardless of party preference – move on to the general election. Write-in candidates for voter-nominated offices can only run in the primary election. A write-in candidate will only move on to the general election if the candidate is one of the top two vote-getters in the primary election.
The Associated Press is projecting Kevin McCarthy (R) will move forward to November’s general race. Among his competitors, Marissa Wood (D) holds second place.
David Valadao (R) has held on to second place in the 22nd District race behind challenger Rudy Salas (D), state assemblyman from Bakersfield.
State Assembly member Vince Fong (R) of Bakersfield ran unopposed and will move onto November’s general election.
Leticia Perez (D) of Bakersfield has a lead over Delano physician Dr. Jasmeet Bains (D) in the race for the newly-formed 35th Assembly District. Both candidates will advance to the November run-off.
In the highly-publicized 3rd Supervisor District race, Jeff Flores and Brian Smith garnered the top two positions respectively and will move on to the general election. Former homeless center director Louis Gill came in third.
Running unopposed, Sheriff Donny Youngblood and District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer will see their names appear on the November ballot.
The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
For complete election results, visit kernvote.com.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 8 07:14