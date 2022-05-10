Kern County Promotes Bike Month
May is “Bike Month” and Kern County is putting on several events to emphasize bicycle safety and awareness.
One thing that is available is a scavenger hunt on bicycles to get people to explore their neighborhood on two wheels. But the hunt also reminds people to park their bikes in safe places and watch out for other moving vehicles. Riders will use their phones to take pictures and watch tutorials and even take short quizzes to test your knowledge of bicycle safety and history.
The first 75 participants will get extra prizes such as bike patches and tool kits.
– Tony Lee