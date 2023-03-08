KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Kern County Probation Arrests Teen With Gun

The Kern County Probation Department’s Youth Regional Supervision Unit and Youth Placement Supervision Unit seized a firearm with ammunition and extra magazines and made an arrest.

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, officers assigned to the Youth Regional Supervision Unit and Youth Placement Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 900 Block of Susan Drive in Delano. Officers contacted a youth on juvenile probation at the residence. 

A search of the residence was completed, and officers located a silver

and black Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun and two silver Smith & Wesson magazines containing live ammunition.

The youth was arrested, transported, and booked at the Youth Detention Center for firearm and weapon related offenses.

