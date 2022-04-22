Kern County Man Convicted of Lamont Murder
Modern custom AR-15 (M4A1) carbine on a wooden surface. Studio shot
A Kern County jury has convicted a man of murder in Lamont.
Juan Pablo Gonzalez Ambriz, 27, was found guilty Wednesday of firing an AR-15 rifle at an SUV outside his residence on Fuller Drive on April 26, 2020 after the people inside the vehicle confronted him about speeding.
One of several rounds fired at the vehicle hit Anthony Moreno, 19, who died at Kern Medical.
Ambriz was also found guilty of three counts of premeditated attempted murder with an assault weapon and faces more than 50 years in prison when he’s sentenced May 18th.