Kern County: How Can We Better Serve You?
Kern County officials have sent a flyer to citizens seeking their input about matters such as public safety, local control and critical services.
The leaflet which appeared in mailboxes over the weekend says in the last ten years, Kern County has lost $103 million due to Sacramento’s decision-making and regulations. “We must be self-reliant and address our own community’s concerns and service priorities,” the flyer says.
The message is written by county Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop who says with citizens’ input, the county can better plan for its next steps as officials convene to address the budget.
Alsop invites Kern County residents to offer comments on the county’s website kerncounty.com.
-Jeff Lemucchi