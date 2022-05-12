Kern County Firefighter Injured
A Kern County firefighter has been injured during a blaze in east Bakersfield.
Flames broke out at around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday at a house on Withee Street near Potomac Avenue.
County crews knocked the fire down within about half an hour, but one of their members suffered moderate, non-life-threatening injuries during the operation.
The firefighter was treated at a local hospital, then released.
There’s no word from KCFD exactly how the injury happened.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.
-Jeff Lemucchi