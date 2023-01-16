KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Kern County Fire Dept. says more rain is coming…be prepared….

As more rain storms are possible The Kern County Fire Department is encouraging residents to sign up for emergency notifications at ReadyKern.com. They also ask residents to make sure to monitor weather updates, as well as keep non-perishable food, water, blankets, and a flashlight in their homes and cars.
Citizens are asked to limit unnecessary travel. For those that have to travel, remember this phrase: “Turn around, don’t drown.” Don’t drive through standing water.KCFD                bc

