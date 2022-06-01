Kern County Fire Department: Calling All Women
The Kern County Fire Department is encouraging women to consider becoming firefighters.
A one-day training camp called “Inspiring Women Through Opportunities” will show women how to thrive in the male-dominated field of firefighting.
Participants will learn about a variety of topics including the physical training and testing requirements for the job.
Everyone over age 18 is welcome (even men).
No previous experience is needed.
The one day training camp will be held June 4 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Olive Drive Fire Training facility.
Deadline to register is June 1.
Visit kerncountyfire.org for details.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 1 07:44