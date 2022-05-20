Kern County Fire Crews Tackle Two Wildfires
Toll Fire Courtesy Bakersfieldnow.com
Dry conditions and strong winds caused problems for crews tackling the Toll Fire near Caliente Bodfish and Bealeville Roads northwest of Tehachapi Thursday afternoon.
Crews stopped forward progress after the fire had scorched about 60 acres.
The Edmonton Fire near Edmonton Pumping Plant Road near Interstate 5 north of Lebec had burned 500 acres by nighttime Thursday night. Crews had reached 10% containment as of 7:30 p.m.
No evacuation orders have been issued.
This is a developing story.
-Jeff Lemucchi