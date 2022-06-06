Kern Animal Services Lowers Cat Adoption Fees
Kern County Animal Services has lowered cat adoption fees for the month of June.
The cost to adopt a cat is only $10 for throughout the month, and fees for cats 5 years old and older have been waived.
You’ll get a special break on Fridays in June and July when adoption fees drop to only $5.
Kern County Animal Services is located at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue in northwest Bakersfield.
According to a report by Kern County Animal Services, 81 cats and 88 kittens under age 5 have been adopted as of May 2022.
Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – Jun 6 06:44