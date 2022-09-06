Keeping Your Pets Safe During Excessive Heat

With temperatures in Kern County predicted to reach 113 degrees today, health officials are advising you to protect yourself from the heat.

That includes your pets.

The summer months can be uncomfortable—even dangerous—for pets and people. It’s difficult enough simply to cope with rising temperatures, but things really get tough in areas that are hit with the double blow of intense heat, sometimes with tragic results.

The Humane Society of the United States offers a wide list of tips for helping your four-footed family members stay healthy while hot, including:

Never leave your pets inside a parked car

Provide ample shade and water

Watch for signs of heatstroke

For more tips, visit the Humane Society’s website here.

Posted by Jeff Lemucchi