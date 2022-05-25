KCSO, City of Bakersfield Seeking Input
The City of Bakersfield and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Community Advisory Council will host meetings Tuesday, May 24, to gather community input.
The Sheriff’s Office seeks to hear from community members and to provide the public more information about the work being done to improve policing strategies at KCSO.
The meeting aims to strengthen partnerships between deputies and the communities they serve.
The meeting is set for Tuesday night, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., at the David Head Center in Lamont.
The meetings are part of a stipulated judgement with the State Department of Justice.
Also on Tuesday, you’ll be allowed to share your thoughts as the City of Bakersfield will host its first “Visioning Workshop for the General Plan Update, ” the city’s guide for community growth, housing, transportation, and quality of life.
The event starts a 6 p.m. at the Riverlakes Ranch Community Center.
-Posted by Jeff Lemucchi – May 24, 06:30