KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Justice Department Seeks Tesla Automated Driving Documents

Share
Justice Department Seeks Tesla Automated Driving Documents

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla  related to its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” features.

The electric vehicle maker cautioned in a regulatory filing Tuesday that if the government decides to pursue an enforcement action, it could possibly have a material adverse impact on its business.

Despite their names, Tesla still says on its website that the cars can’t drive themselves.

Teslas using “Full Self-Driving” can navigate roads in many cases, but experts say the system can make mistakes, which even CEO Elon Musk acknowledges.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from the Justice Department.

Trending

1

Wasco Shooting Victim Survives
2

Bakersfield Teacher Boasts About Helping Students Change Gender Identity Without Parents' Knowledge
3

Convicted Burglar Escapes from Bakersfield Re-Entry Program
4

Many Californians Seeing Soaring Natural Gas Bills
5

IRS SaysTax Returns Smaller This Year