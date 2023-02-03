KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Jury Clears Musk Of Wrongdoing Related To 2018 Tesla Tweets

SAN FRANCISO (AP) — A jury has decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with tweets in 2018.

The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial.

The trial pitted Tesla investors represented in a class-action lawsuit against Musk, who is CEO of both the electric automaker and the Twitter service he bought for for $44 billion a few months ago.

In 2018, Musk tweeted that he had the financing to take Tesla private even though it turned out he hadn’t gotten an iron-clad commitment for an aborted deal that would have cost $20 billion to $70 billion to pull off.

The verdict is a major vindication for Musk.

