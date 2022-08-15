Judge Rules Senator Lindsey Graham Must Testify In Georgia Election Probe

ATLANTA (AP) – Sen. Lindsey Graham says he plans to appeal a federal judge’s ruling that he must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta.

The panel is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his 2020 general election loss in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year.

Prosecutors have indicated they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia’s secretary of state and his staff following the election.

Graham must appear Aug. 23.

But the Republican South Carolina senator’s office said Monday he plans to appeal to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.