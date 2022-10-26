KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Judge Orders Mark Meadows To Testify In Georgia Election Probe

ATLANTA (AP) – A judge has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his Republican allies illegally tried to influence Georgia’s 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year into actions taken by Trump and others to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Because Meadows lives in South Carolina, Willis had to use a process that involved getting a judge in South Carolina to order him to appear in Georgia.

Meadows’ attorney has argued executive privilege and other rights shield Meadows from testifying.

