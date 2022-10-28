KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Jerry Lee Lewis, Outrageous Rock ‘n’ Roll Star, Dies At 87

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) –  The untamable and often outrageous rock `n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.

Spokesperson Zach Furman said Lewis died Friday morning at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ‘n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer.

His talent, energy and ego collided into into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

Lewis’ infamous private life included a marriage to his 12- or 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.

