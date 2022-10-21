KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Jan. 6 Panel Issues Subpoena To Former President Trump, Demanding He Testify

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump.

The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president’s lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November and outlining a series of corresponding documents.

The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its final case against the former president, who they say is the “central cause” of the multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.

