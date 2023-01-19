KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Jacinda Ardern To Step Down As New Zealand Prime Minister

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will not contest this year’s general elections.

Fighting back tears, Ardern told reporters in Napier that Feb. 7 will be her last day as the country’s leader.

Ardern had faced a difficult general election campaign this year.

Ardern said she is not leaving because the job was difficult, but “I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice.”

 

