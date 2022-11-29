IT’S CHRISTMAS PARADE TIME!!!

Thursday December 1st, 6 p.m.

Starting at 22nd and L streets

Event Theme: A Hometown Christmas

WATCH FOR THE KNZR FLOAT!

Entries will adorn the streets of downtown Bakersfield with Christmas-themed floats, light displays, marching bands, drill teams, horse-drawn carriages, community groups, classic vehicles, and live performances by local youths. What used to be just a GREAT PARADE has now become a destination for excitement and an afternoon and evening of fun for all!

Come and join more than 20,000 of our ‘closest friends’ expected to celebrate at this year’s parade. This unique free community event inspires delight and wonders for the young and young at heart and there is something for absolutely everyone!

OTHER PARADES:

The Greater Lamont Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas parade on Main Street in Lamont at 10am on Saturday, December 3rd…..

Oildale is holding its annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 10th.This year’s parade celebrates a holiday classic, as the Grinch is taking over…..The parade begins at 10 a.m. on North Chester Avenue, between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road.

