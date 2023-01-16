KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

Italian Film Legend Gina Lollobrigida Dies At Age 95

ROME (AP) – Italian film star Gina Lollobrigida has died in Rome at age 95.

Her agent, Paola Comin, said the actress died on Monday.

Lollobrigida achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her movies.

Besides “The World’s Most Beautiful Woman” in 1955, career highlights included Golden Globe-winner “Come September,” with Rock Hudson; “Trapeze;” “Beat the Devil,” a 1953 John Huston film starring Humphrey Bogart and Jennifer Jones; and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell.”

Lollobrigida also was an accomplished painter and photographer, and she eventually essentially dropped film for the fine arts.

