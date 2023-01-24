KNZR 1560 AM 97.7 FM KNZR AM 1560 FM 97.7 Logo

IRS SaysTax Returns Smaller This Year

Tax season is officially here, and the IRS says you can begin sending in your tax returns as of Monday.

The deadline for filing is Tuesday, April 18th. April is the normal month for tax deadlines and it is usually the 15th, but it was set back in the past two years because of Covid. Since the 15th is on a Saturday this year, the date has been extended to the following week.

The agency says if a taxpayer filed electronically, they can expect a return in about three weeks but they say there is also a backlog, so filing by paper could take longer.

IRS officials also say tax return refund will be a lot smaller this year thanks to many of the Covid era tax breaks coming to an end.

-Tony Lee

