IRS Pledges Better Customer Service, No New Agents With Guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is outlining how it plans to use an infusion of $80 billion for improved operations.

The agency is pledging to invest in new technology, hire more customer service representatives and expand its ability to audit high-wealth taxpayers.

The money comes from the Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill that was signed by President Joe Biden last summer.

Some Republicans have suggested, without evidence, that the money would help create a mob of armed auditors to harass middle-class taxpayers.

But new IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says the plan won’t include spending for new agents with guns.

